NFL player sought by police for armed robbery turns himself in

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in to police in Broward County, Florida.

Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will prove Baker’s innocence.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued for both men after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a pary.

Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of this afternoon.