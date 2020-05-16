Police: 24-year-old arrested for role in fatal Beloit crash

BELOIT — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened Friday night, May 15 just before midnight.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved and that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 24-year-old Beloit man, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Police said there were five people in the man’s car at the time of the crash, three of whom were arrested for underage drinking. The second car had three people in it and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. One of those people, police said, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Before the crash, the South Beloit Police Department had attempted to stop the 24-year-old’s vehicle in Illinois when it fled over the state line into Wisconsin. Beloit police said the vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed with no one behind them before turning onto another street. That is when, police say, the crash happened.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was not being chased when the crash happened.