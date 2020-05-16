Spotlight found Oostburg senior on stage, in the classroom and on the softball diamond

Flood advisory issued for lake shore counties starting 10 p.m. Sunday
OOSTBURG -- She's been a princess, a servant and a two-time All-conference softball player. Now, Oostburg High School senior Taylor Miller is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

A very reliable player, Taylor either led off or batted second in every game she played, and is a four-time letter winner.

The spotlight finds her on stage and in the classroom as well. She played the princess in "Once Upon a Mattress" and a servant in "Annie" all while earning a 4.074 GPA -- ranking eighth in her class.

Outside of school, Miller is very involved in kids' ministry and is on the student leadership team for her youth group.

