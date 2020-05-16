Tosa East senior continuing soccer career at UW-Whitewater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Don't be surprised if you see Katie Swenson watching the TV show "Teen Wolf," and don't be surprised that she's a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

The Wauwatosa East High School senior said her favorite memory of playing soccer for the Red Raiders was reaching the state tournament her freshman year. She was a three-year starter and a Greater Metro Conference All-Conference defender.

She's been quite the baker since being safer at home -- saying she's baking too much. She has the right ingredients in the classroom, too -- carrying a 4.0 GPA.

She will continue her academic and soccer career at UW-Whitewater.