Vehicle fire damages two homes in Racine

Posted 7:22 am, May 16, 2020, by

RACINE — Fire officials responded to a car fire at a residence near De Koven Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.

The vehicle was engulfed in the driveway between two houses causing exterior damage to the siding of both.

Racine firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented both houses from sustaining further damage.

The residents exited to safety and there were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation and no more information is being released.

