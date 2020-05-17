× 32-year-old man injured in shooting near 55th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 55th and Congress on Sunday, May 16, around 12:30 a.m.

A 32-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or us the P3Tips App.