Driver arrested after fleeing police, crashing near Hwy 100 and Bluemound, deputies say

Posted 2:02 pm, May 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding, did not have headlights on and was deviating from its lane of traffic near northbound I-41 and W. Wisconsin Ave around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

The fleeing vehicle refused to stop and subsequently crashed N. Mayfair Road and Bluemound Road. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle then fled on foot and was arrested after being found hiding in a nearby garage. The driver was not injured as a result of the crash but complained of shortness of breath. The driver was subsequently medically cleared by the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

Deputies will be seeking charges of fleeing/eluding, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal trespass to dwelling and resisting/obstructing an officer.

There were no deputies injured during the incident.

