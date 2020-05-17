Flood Watch issued for most of Southeastern Wisconsin through Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Flood Watch for Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties from 7 a.m. through late Sunday night.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected across eastern Wisconsin today. Rainfall amounts of 2.5 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts may cause flooding in low lying areas, along creeks and streams, and known trouble spots.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.