Kat Burkhardtis, New Berlin West softball captain, among the best in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kat Burkhardt is one of the best softball players in New Berlin West High School history.

She is the school leader in career batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and home runs.

Her single season highest batting average is 600. Her single season home run total is 16.

A captain of the softball team, she also maintains a 3.9 grade point average.

She's an outstanding performer, and a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.