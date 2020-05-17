Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
49°
49°
Low
46°
High
52°
Mon
44°
53°
Tue
58°
60°
Wed
50°
66°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Flood Watch issued for most SE Wisconsin counties starting at 7 a.m. Sunday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic
May 17, 2020
Posted 7:49 am, May 17, 2020, by
Kaitlyn Herzog
,
Updated at 08:17AM, May 17, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who's turning six years old on May 17, 2020.
Popular
‘Taking additional safety precautions:’ Goodwill reopening most stores, donation centers in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Health Department releases new order in response to ‘Safer at Home’ ruling
List: ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines by city/county after SCOWIS ruling
Wisconsin bars flooded with patrons hours after state Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order
Latest News
Tropical Storm Arthur inches closer to U.S. East Coast
May 17, 2020
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
Girl, 10, sends over 1,500 art kits to kids in homeless shelters, foster care during coronavirus shutdown
Look Who's 6
May 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 16, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 2, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 25, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 26, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 19, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 18, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 28, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 13, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 12, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.