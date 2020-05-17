MCSO: 2 separate crashes shut down lanes of I-43, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate crashes that occurred on I-43 Sunday morning, May 17.

Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to a semi-truck that had crashed into the median wall on northbound I-43 just north of W. National Avenue. The crashed semi with an empty load was blocking three lanes of traffic.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of northbound I-43 were reopened around 9 a.m.

The second crash happened just north of the first around 8:20 a.m. on southbound I-43. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the median just south of W. Keefe Avenue.

The vehicle had 4 occupants – the driver and 3 children. All 4 occupants were medically evaluated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and one of the children was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

At approximately 9 a.m., the incident was cleared.

While the area saw heavy rainfall Sunday morning, officials have not determined the cause of the crashes.