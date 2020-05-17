Ozaukee’s Brent Hoffman, named All-Conference Big East in 3 sports, will play baseball at Carroll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDONIA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Ozaukee High School's Brent Hoffmann was a letter winner every year in school.

He was named All-Conference Big East in three sports -- football, basketball and baseball.

He was selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

He is also a standout performer on the baseball team, and an All-Region defensive back in football.

He will be playing baseball at Carroll University -- and also studying exercise science.

Congratulations to Brent Hoffman, no doubt a High School Hot Shot from Ozaukee.