Ozaukee’s Brent Hoffman, named All-Conference Big East in 3 sports, will play baseball at Carroll

Posted 9:37 pm, May 17, 2020, by , Updated at 10:04PM, May 17, 2020
Data pix.

FREDONIA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Ozaukee High School's Brent Hoffmann was a letter winner every year in school.

He was named All-Conference Big East in three sports -- football, basketball and baseball.

He was selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

He is also a standout performer on the baseball team, and an All-Region defensive back in football.

He will be playing baseball at Carroll University -- and also studying exercise science.

Congratulations to Brent Hoffman, no doubt a High School Hot Shot from Ozaukee.

