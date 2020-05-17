× Police: Mother left 3-month-old, 3-year-old in car while she got her nails done; salon shut down

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore mother was arrested after police said she left her two children unsupervised in a vehicle while she got her nails done.

Baltimore County police said officers were called to investigate a report of child neglect shortly after noon on Wednesday, May 13.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-month-old boy and 3-year-old girl inside a parked vehicle. Police noted the weather was in the 70s, and the vehicle was not running.

After several attempts to locate a parent or driver, an officer used his baton to break the driver’s side window and assist the children. Medics responded to check on the children to make sure they were not in distress.

Meanwhile, officers went door-to-door in an effort to locate the parent.

Officers saw a nail salon with curtains drawn, but police could see people inside. Eventually an employee came to the door, and a woman inside identified the vehicle as hers, and said she was the children’s parent.

Police identified her as Keontae Moodie, 21. A summons was issued on May 14, charging Moodie with two counts of misdemeanor unattended child under family law section.

Police said the nail salon was told to shut down and they complied.