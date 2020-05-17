× Police: Woman arrested after man stabbed, seriously injured in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A woman was arrested following a stabbing that left a man seriously injured in Kenosha early Sunday, May 17.

It happened on 75th Street/Highway 50 near 39th Avenue.

Following a call regarding disorderly conduct, officers found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and police said he is expected to recover.

Police referred charges of first-degree reckless injury against the woman.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.