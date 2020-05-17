× Sheriff: Georgia grandmother arrested after girl shot herself while playing with pistol

A Georgia grandmother was taken into custody after the death of her granddaughter Saturday night, May 16.

Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road area just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of a child shot.

When the got to the scene, officials said the child had been taken away from the scene. She was found by law enforcement on another road, where officials said she was evaluated and rushed to a hospital.

The young girl, whose name and age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies said they determined the girl shot herself while playing with a pistol at the campground.

Deputies arrested the child’s grandmother, 47-year-old Kimberly Anne Roberts, and a man, 50-year-old James Phillips Lillie, and took them both to the Bartow County Jail.

Roberts was charged with felony probation violation. Lillie was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said both now face additional charges.