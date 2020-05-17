Video: West Allis firefighters rescue driver stranded in floodwaters along Root River Parkway

WEST ALLIS — A stranded driver was rescued by first responders in West Allis Sunday, May 17 after heavy rain led to flooding along the Root River Parkway.

The driver said his truck got stuck in deep water — with the whole street flooded.

West Allis firefighters came out with a boat — and pulled the man to safety.

“That is America’s finest coming from National Avenue to rescue me,” said John Aiuppa in video shared with FOX6 News.

If you encounter high water, remember — turn around, don’t drown!