1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17 near the Village of Suring.

Officials say deputies were called out to the home after receiving a tip that a person with felony warrants was there.

“The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence following reports that a subject with felony warrants was at the residence. After receiving consent to search the residence, law enforcement found the subject in possession of a firearm. During the incident deputies deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking the subject. The subject succumbed to the injuries at the scene.”

No one else was injured.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.