Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m. Monday
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Oconto County

Posted 6:13 am, May 18, 2020, by
Police lights

OCONTO COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17 near the Village of Suring.

Officials say deputies were called out to the home after receiving a tip that a person with felony warrants was there.

“The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence following reports that a subject with felony warrants was at the residence. After receiving consent to search the residence, law enforcement found the subject in possession of a firearm. During the incident deputies deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking the subject. The subject succumbed to the injuries at the scene.”

No one else was injured.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.