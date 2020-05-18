× 37-year-old man brought to MPD District 7 with gunshot wounds, dies

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near N. 29th Street and Teutonia Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

A 37-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to the District 7 Police Station, where he was pronounced dead after life-saving measures from responding officials were unsuccessful.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation and police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.