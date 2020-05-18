Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also inside the apartment and shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing who they were and why they were there.

The lawsuit claims more than 20 rounds were fired into Taylor’s apartment.

None of the police officers involved have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Walker, a licensed gun owner who was not injured in the shooting, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

His defense attorney said in court filings that Walker fired in self-defense because he thought the officers were trying to break in.

Palmer said she first heard about the incident after getting a frantic call from Walker who said he thought Taylor had been shot. When she arrived at the scene, the officers there had given her very little information and asked whether her daughter had any enemies or if she and Walker were having problems, Palmer said.

Palmer said she worried about Taylor’s health during the coronavirus outbreak because she was a first responder.

On Monday, May 18, Taylor’s family hired prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

Crump has represented the families of other high-profile black shooting victims including Trayvon Martin and, more recently, Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot while jogging down a residential street in Georgia.

When asked about the shooting, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Jessie Halladay told Fox News that she was prohibited from commenting on an ongoing internal investigation.

