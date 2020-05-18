Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m. Monday
I-794 EB/WB now open between Marquette Interchange and Lake Interchange after utility emergency

Posted 7:04 am, May 18, 2020, by , Updated at 07:50AM, May 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on I-794 eastbound and westbound were temporarily closed between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange Monday morning, May 18 because of a utility emergency.

