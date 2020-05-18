× Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death that occurred while trying to take a suspect into custody on the morning of Monday, May 18 in Caledonia.

As a Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a physical altercation occurred with the subject. During the struggle, the subject removed a firearm from his own waistband and turned the gun on himself, according to police.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.