× Ishmael Bastardo, 3-sport standout for St. Francis, 70 of 71 at trying to steal bases in career

ST. FRANCIS — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

St. Francis High School‘s Ishmael Bastardo, or “Ish,” is a popular guy around school and a three-sport standout athlete.

In baseball, he is All Midwest Conference First Team since his freshman season.

The outfielder and pitcher was also a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-District selection the last couple of seasons.

When you take a look at him out on the football field, you can understand why “Ish” is 70 of 71 at trying to steal bases in his high school career, and 26 for 26 as a junior.

Congratulations to “Ish,” a FOX6 High School Hot Shot and team captain who’s on his way to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.