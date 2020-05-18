× Kewaskum’s Kaitlyn Leitheiser a 4-year letter winner in softball, 3-year letter winner in basketball

KEWASKUM — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kewaskum High School‘s Kaitlyn Leitheiser is a four-year letter winner for the Indians who went to state her freshman season.

Her sophomore season, Leitheiser was Second Team All-Conference.

Her junior year, she was Honorable Mention and Second Team All-County.

Her senior year, she was selected to the Wisconsin Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Throw in a little basketball, too! She’s a three-year letter winner with the Indians, who were the regional champs her senior season.

Best of luck, Kaitlyn Leitheiser — a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.