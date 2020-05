WAUWATOSA — The operators of Mayfair announced on Monday, May 18 that they will reopen the mall to customers on Wednesday.

In a brief post on Facebook, mall officials indicated they are “taking the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and worry-free visit.”

Select businesses at Mayfair have been offering curbside pickup since late March. That included restaurants and other businesses within the mall.

