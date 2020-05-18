× Melon-headed bandits: Virginia police arrested robbers with unique disguise

LOUISA, Va. — Arrests were made in connection with a convenience store robbery in Virginia — and the thieves had an interesting disguise.

The Louisa Police Department released photos showing the robbers wearing watermelons with eye holes as masks.

The robbery took place at the Sheetz convenience store in Louisa on May 6.

The store’s security cameras also captured the two getting into a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

Police have not identified the two.