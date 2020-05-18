LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police: 30-year-old man shot, wounded near 60th and Bobolink

Posted 3:55 pm, May 18, 2020, by , Updated at 03:59PM, May 18, 2020

Shooting incident near 60th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded near 60th and Bobolink on Monday afternoon, May 18.

Police say the shooting incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.