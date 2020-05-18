× Milwaukee police: 30-year-old man shot, wounded near 60th and Bobolink

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded near 60th and Bobolink on Monday afternoon, May 18.

Police say the shooting incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.