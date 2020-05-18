Open Record Special Edition: Business (not) as usual

MILWAUKEE — Across the state, most of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are allowing bars, restaurants, and other businesses to reopen. This follows last week’s monumental Wisconsin Supreme Court decision striking down ‘Safer at Home.’ In Milwaukee, however, many spots are still closed under the city’s version of a ‘Safer at Home’ plan called ‘Moving Milwaukee Forward.’

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators look at the counties and cities across the state that have added their own local orders to replace the statewide ‘Safer at Home’ plan. They also talk about the confusion that set in after several of those communities rescinded those local orders shortly after announcing them.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

