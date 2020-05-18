× Pick ‘n Save and Kroger Health to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Pick ‘n Save and Kroger Health will provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing at the in the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save on Highway 50 in Kneosha (5710 57th Street). Community members will need to register here.

The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: May 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

According to a press release, eligibility will be established by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with recommendations from state and local government.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a Pick ‘n Save pharmacy associate approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

Pick ‘n Save pharmacists expect to test as many as 260 people per day. Results are expected within approximately 72 hours.