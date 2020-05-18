LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
Police looking for person of interest in burglaries in Sheboygan

Posted 3:47 pm, May 18, 2020, by

SHEBOYGAN — Do you recognize this man? The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest responsible for at least two business burglaries and thefts to coin-operated machines in the last week.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly in his mid-30s, wearing a white flat-brimmed Milwaukee Brewers cap, white sneakers, black hoodie, and a dark jacket with an Adidas logo on the back. The suspect is possibly operating a gold or tan Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a black bed liner.

If you recognize this subject or have any information about this or other crimes, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

