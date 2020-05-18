Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police seek missing 24-year-old woman last seen near 100th Street and Mill Road

Posted 10:22 pm, May 18, 2020, by , Updated at 10:25PM, May 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday night, May 18 asked for help locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Sheika Walker was last seen near 100th Street and Mill Road around 5 a.m. Monday.

Police described her as standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 115 pounds, with a medium complexion and long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants and blue snakeskin Jordans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

