SC Johnson Boosts Global Commitment to $15 Million to Help Fight COVID-19

RACINE, Wis. — SC Johnson today announced it is increasing the company’s commitment to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to $15 million in financial assistance and product donations. These resources are being deployed globally to support medical workers, first responders, and pressing public needs in health care, children’s education, humanitarian relief and worker training.

“SC Johnson has a long history of reaching out to support those in need, and we’re doubling down during this pandemic,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “Our mission is to make the world a better place wherever we operate, and now more than ever we are committed to extending a helping hand to our neighbors and families around the world, to assist in providing some comfort and much-needed relief during these challenging times.”

As part of this third wave of funding, SC Johnson announced it is partnering with Gateway Technical College to provide $540,000 in financial support to strengthen rapid-response job training efforts. The goal of the program is to equip and enable individuals with the technical skills needed to secure employment in high-demand career fields.

The training will focus on 10 high-demand areas including CNC operators, certified nursing assistants and web developers, which pay average starting wages of $16 per hour. SC Johnson’s investment is projected to generate an annual economic impact of more than $5 million for the Racine community.

To date, SC Johnson has worked with local, national and international NGOs to organize the distribution of $10 million of the company’s COVID-19 commitment. Efforts include:

80,000 SC Johnson product care packages donated to health care workers and first responders in the U.S., distributed by the CDC Foundation.

$1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

$4 million to support COVID-19 response efforts across Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

$1 million to Save the Children to educate and enable children worldwide to cope with the pandemic and respond to this and future public health threats.

More than 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donated to health care workers and first responders across the U.S.

Support for the local response to COVID-19 in the company’s backyard by providing meals, snacks and books to school children and care packages to first responders.

SC Johnson continues to assess ways to address the needs of people around the world as the pandemic evolves.