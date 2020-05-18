Therapy horse surprises quarantined Georgia seniors through bedroom window

As many of us know, quarantine life can be lonely, especially for seniors stuck in facilities kept on lock-down to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the most vulnerable.

So how about a surprise visit from a gentle giant to brighten your day?

Lilly the award-winning Arabian mare paid a visit to the folks at Westbury Medical and Rehab Center in Jackson, Georgia.

The therapy horse peeked through bedroom windows and nuzzled masked residents outside in the courtyard.

“Horses do so much for healing emotions,” said owner Barbara Adler. “I’m trying my best to give back and help others.”

HEARTWARMING: As many rehab facilities remain on lock-down to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Barbara Adler, and therapy horse Lilly, paid seniors in Jackson, Ga. a surprise visit. The gentle giant said hello through bedroom windows and in the courtyard. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ngOLa4UzQ2 — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) May 16, 2020

The effort is part of the Phoenix Equine Assisted Program, based in Griffin. This was the pair’s first nursing home visit during the coronavirus pandemic. Adler told FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda she hopes to do more.