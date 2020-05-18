× TMZ: ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dead at 76

LOS ANGELES — Ken Osmond, famous for playing the smart-mouthed Eddie Haskell on the classic ’50s family TV series “Leave It To Beaver,” is dead, TMZ has confirmed.

The actor died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones and family. His son, Eric, tells TMZ, “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Osmond began his acting career when he was only 9 years old, but he got his big break in 1957 when he was cast as Eddie Haskell on ‘Beaver’ opposite Jerry Mathers, who played the title character.

