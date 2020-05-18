TMZ: ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dead at 76

LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on COVID-19 pandemic
Posted 2:12 pm, May 18, 2020, by , Updated at 02:15PM, May 18, 2020

MARINA DEL REY - FEBRUARY 03: Actor Ken Osmond arrives at the launch party for "Gilligan's Island: The Complete First Season" on February 03, 2004 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Ken Osmond, famous for playing the smart-mouthed Eddie Haskell on the classic ’50s family TV series “Leave It To Beaver,” is dead, TMZ has confirmed.

The actor died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones and family. His son, Eric, tells TMZ, “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Osmond began his acting career when he was only 9 years old, but he got his big break in 1957 when he was cast as Eddie Haskell on ‘Beaver’ opposite Jerry Mathers, who played the title character.

