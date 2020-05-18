‘Ultimate Tag’ to premier on FOX: ‘A high-octane physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase’

A high-octane physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt. Each week, competitors – who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes – vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, with one simple goal: “Don’t get caught.” As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.