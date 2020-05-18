‘Ultimate Tag’ to premier on FOX: ‘A high-octane physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase’

Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m.
Posted 10:24 am, May 18, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- "Ultimate Tag" is premiering this week on FOX. It will be co-hosted by none other than our beloved Pewaukee native and Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his brothers.

About the Show (website)

A high-octane physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt. Each week, competitors – who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes – vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, with one simple goal: “Don’t get caught.” As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.

