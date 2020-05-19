LIVE: President Trump offers support to nation’s farmers, ranchers, food supply chain
2nd sister from Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida has died due to COVID-19

Sister Monica, Sister Gabriella

MILWAUKEE — A second sister from the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida has died due to the coronavirus. Sister Monica Fumo was 78 years old.

According to a post on the St. Joan Antida website, Sister Fumo “was a teacher, administrator, cheerleader, good sport, and friend for the young women, staff, administrators, and donors of our high school for years. As with Sr. Gabriella, all possible medical treatments and supportive equipment were given to Sr. Monica to help her battle this insidious virus.”

The site goes on to say, “Thank you for the outpouring of support, prayers, and concern you have extended to us.”

If you are interested in sending your condolences or making a memorial gift in their honor, please send your correspondence according to your preference to the following:

Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida
8560 N. 76th Place
Milwaukee, WI 53223

St. Joan Antida High School
1341 N. Cass Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202

