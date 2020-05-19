‘Close to 3,000 masks:’ Wauwatosa flag business revitalized after transition to mask making

WAUWATOSA — A Wauwatosa business is getting national attention for its creative flags with a positive message. Now, thanks to another project, it has been able to hire all its employees back.

In March, FOX6 News first introduced you to Flag Center — the small, local business that took a positive COVID-19 message on high.

Business at that time was daunting for Flag Center. The company, typically brought to life by a dozen employees, was being run by the owner and a single worker.

“It was like someone turned off the faucet,” said Flag Center’s Kristin Boyle

But today, change is in the wind.

“We’re still Flag Center, but we’ve made that pivot and we’ve transitioned into making masks,” Boyle said. “That’s a huge part of what we’re doing right now.”

What started off as a novelty item has become Flag Center’s bread and butter.

“We had many of the supplies needed which was nylon, for flags, and also a non-woven interfacing,” said Boyle. “We’ve come up with a really nice model. We’ve sold close to 3,000 masks so far.”

The masks have a nylon exterior, a non-woven interfacing on the inside and elastic straps for the ears, Boyle said.

The demand has been so great, Flag Center has been able to re-hire its entire team.

In unprecedented times, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a company known for making high-flying flags found its saving grace closer to the ground.

“We’ve got a ways to go, but this has certainly helped us continue to run our business and keep people safe,” said Boyle.

Flag Center is still selling flags and installing poles in addition to selling masks. Right now, it has a promotion — buy a flag, get a mask for free.