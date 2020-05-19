Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Could you use some soothing sounds around the house? How to create your own rain stick

Posted 9:44 am, May 19, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Could you use some soothing sounds around the house? Professor Maria with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with some different ways kids can create their own rain sticks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.