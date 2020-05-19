Greenfield’s Olivia Polacek makes a mark in soccer, headed to University of Dubuque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

We introduce you to Hustlin’ Hawk soccer player Olivia Polacek. She has been on the Greenfield High School varsity team since her freshman year. She was 2nd team all Woodland Conference as a defender in her sophomore year. During Polacek's junior campaign, the Hawks allowed the fewest goals in a season in school history earning Olivia first-team all-conference honors.

Plus, Polacek has been a leader as one of the team captains. Her coach says she will be missed next season when she’s playing soccer at the University of Dubuque.

Congratulations to Olivia Polacek, one of our High School Hot Shots.