‘It’s been tough:’ Wauwatosa family reunited after weeks apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

MILWAUKEE -- A Wauwatosa family is finally back together and all back in Wisconsin.

Kate Bertram's husband and daughters went to Arizona for spring break while she stayed home because of work. That spring break trip turned into a 66-day journey as the coronavirus pandemic set in -- and so did travel regulations.

Tuesday, May 19, Bertram finally went to the airport to pick up her husband and children.

"They're doing online school and I'm not there to support that and Facetime," Bertram said. "We all love technology, but not when you can have them in your house, so, it's been tough."

Getting home was a journey. It took four canceled flights before they could finally get one to come home.