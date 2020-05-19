× Milwaukee Mile racing event scheduled for June 14 postponed due to COVID-19 guidelines

WEST ALLIS — The Sunday, June 14 racing event, scheduled for the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, will not take place on its scheduled date due to current county restrictions and state guidelines related to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to mark the return of the ARCA Midwest Tour in addition to four other classes of cars.

According to a press release, officials from Wisconsin State Fair Park, the Midwest Tour, and Track Enterprises have had numerous discussions over the past two months, waiting for a scenario that would make it possible for the race to take place. Unfortunately, fans and drivers will have to wait a little longer to head back to the historic facility. All Milwaukee County municipalities are currently still under “stay-at-home” orders, as the majority of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are concentrated in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS) has also issued guidance, which state: At this time, DHS does not advise large gatherings, and there is no projected timeframe available as to when this advisory would change. Given the state of COVID-19 transmission in Wisconsin, DHS recommends you not engage in public or private gatherings of people that are not part of a single household or living unit.

Talks will continue between all parties to determine if a suitable reschedule date is feasible. For those who have already purchased tickets for the June 14 show, refunds will be issued in the very near future. More information, when it becomes available, can be found at trackenterprises.com and midwesttour.racing.