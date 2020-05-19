× ‘No evidence’ COVID-19 can be spread in swimming pools, water play areas, CDC says

The summer months are fast approaching, and that normally means it’s time to hit the local swim club and enjoy a day by the pool. However, the coronavirus pandemic has many questioning whether it is safe to be around the water for fear of contracting the virus.

The good news is, it is unlikely that you could get COVID-19 from the physical pool water, as long as health standards are being practiced.

There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

“Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water,” the CDC says.

With ongoing community spread of COVID-19, the CDC says individuals, as well as pool owners and operators, should take steps to ensure health and safety. They recommend:

Following local and state guidance that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate.

Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at recreational water venues both in and out of the water – for example, by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

In addition to ensuring water safety and quality, owners and operators of community pools, hot tubs, spas, and water play areas should follow the interim guidance for businesses and employers for cleaning and disinfecting their community facilities.