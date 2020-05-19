× Officials say it’s time to safely reopen Door County businesses to tourists

DOOR COUNTY — The Door County Health Officer announced on Tuesday, May 19 that the county is prepared to reopen to the tourists — even as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

In a news release, Door County Health Officer Susan Powers indicated the following shall remain in effect until revoked or superseded by subsequent recommendations or order:

Basic recommendations for everyone Physical distance, maintaining six (6) feet between people.

Wear cloth face coverings (masks) when out in public.

Practice good hand hygiene: wash your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items/surfaces.

Clean/sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

Avoid going to places where safety measures are not in place.

If you are sick, stay home and call your healthcare provider about testing.

Limit travel to reduce the potential for virus transmission. Community gatherings Follow social distancing, cloth face coverings and sanitation guidelines when in public settings and consider the following guidance for planning, scheduling or attending events and gatherings. Powers issued the following statement online:

“As Door County Health Officer, I recognize this situation will continue to evolve and may require future orders to suppress, prevent and control the spread of communicable disease, as well as protect the public’s health and safety. The expectation is that individuals and businesses will voluntarily follow guidance and recommendations from public health to protect each other. “Your efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 are appreciated by those who live, work and enjoy Door County.”