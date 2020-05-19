Open Record Special Edition: Evictions surge is coming

MILWAUKEE — In the middle of this pandemic, many have lost their jobs. Those folks shouldn’t be worried about losing their home, too. That’s the idea behind Gov. Evers’ 60-day ban on evictions and termination notices for non-payment of rent. In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs on to talk about how what’s on paper and what’s playing out in real life, are two different things.

Jenna talks about how Wisconsin’s issue compares to other states. Also, hear what happens after the moratorium is lifted and what landlords have to say about it.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

