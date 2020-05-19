× Paving project to close West Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday: ‘Resurface it with asphalt’

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a high impact paving project on West Lincoln Avenue from South 35th Street to South 43rd Street beginning Wednesday, May 20.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

Eastbound traffic: Lincoln Ave. will be fully closed at 51st Street with access to Lincoln Ave. businesses via the 43rd St. intersection.

Lincoln Avenue businesses, the Drop Off Center and Tow Lot can only be accessed by taking a right from northbound 43rd St. to eastbound Lincoln Ave.

Westbound traffic: Lincoln Ave. will be fully closed at 35th St.

North-southbound traffic will be maintained on 35th St.

The project is anticipated to be completed in one day. The contractor will mill (remove) the existing pavement and resurface it with asphalt.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Parking will not be permitted within the construction limits.

This project will affect MCTS bus service. Route 53 (Lincoln Ave) will detour via Burnham Street. Details and updates can be found at www.ridemcts.com.