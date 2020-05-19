× Recognize them? Police seek 3 who left Woodman’s without paying for $800+ worth of items

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday night, May 19 asked for help identifying three people who were among four involved in a February theft from Woodman’s on Highway 145.

The crime happened just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Police said the four people worked together — pushing two carts filled with $886.30 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying.

When confronted by Woodman’s employees, police said they fled on foot — abandoning the stolen merchandise. One was arrested.

The man and two women being sought by police were described as follows:

Woman, white, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing 120 to 140 pounds. She was wearing a blue jacket, and a black headband.

Man, black, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5’6″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black winter hat.

Woman, white, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.