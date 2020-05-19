LIVE: President Trump offers support to nation’s farmers, ranchers, food supply chain
Scoreboard fundraiser: Celebrate a loved one or milestone with customized message at Miller Park

Posted 10:17 am, May 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, is offering a special way to celebrate life’s milestones, while also raising money to support local nonprofits. For a limited time, fans have the opportunity to customize their own special message on Miller Park’s scoreboard for a $100 donation to BCF.

Order online at brewers.com/scoreboard. Fans will receive a high-resolution, digital photo of their customized message within 2-3 business days.

Last year, this program raised more than $20,000 to support nonprofits that provide quality programming in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs, with a particular focus on low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families.

Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

