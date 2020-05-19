Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

The summer grilling season is upon us: The Cooking Mom shares her favorite summer side salad

Posted 8:13 am, May 19, 2020, by , Updated at 08:14AM, May 19, 2020

(Courtesy: The Cooking Mom)

MILWAUKEE — The summer grilling season is upon us! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with her favorite summer side salad.

Broccoli Bacon Salad

Ingredients:
Salad:
5 cups broccoli florets, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 pound cooked, crumbled bacon
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1 cup dried cranberries

Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper

