The summer grilling season is upon us: The Cooking Mom shares her favorite summer side salad

MILWAUKEE — The summer grilling season is upon us! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with her favorite summer side salad.
Broccoli Bacon Salad
Ingredients:
Salad:
5 cups broccoli florets, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 pound cooked, crumbled bacon
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1 cup dried cranberries
Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper