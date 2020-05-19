Waukesha North’s Hunter Anderson leads by example on the baseball diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Waukesha North baseball player Hunter Anderson is reaching for the stars -- on the baseball diamond. Anderson pitches, plays second base, and outfield.

Anderson's coach loves Hunter’s character as he leads by example, including setting up and picking up after practice, filling water bottles, even cleaning dugouts. Plus, he keeps the team loose with his winning personality.

Anderson is quite competitive too as beating Waukesha West in the playoffs last season is his favorite memory.

Anderson's also played football for the Northstars and earns his high school Hot Shot honor, congratulations!