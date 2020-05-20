× Goodwill stores in southeast Wisconsin open for shopping; no donations until May 22

MILWAUKEE — After announcing on Friday, May 15 most store and donation centers in southeast Wisconsin were reopened, Goodwill officials on Wednesday, May 20 said they would not be able to accept donations again until Friday, May 22 “thanks to the generosity and overwhelming support from our donors in the first days of our reopening.

A Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. spokeswoman said Wednesday, “Our teams have been working tirelessly to process incoming donations and will use this Thursday to reset and prepare for the weekend when we expect donation levels to continue at the current pace.”

Again, donations will be accepted once again starting Friday, May 22.

Stores will remain open for shopping Thursday, May 21, officials said. Stores will be closed on Monday, May 25 — Memorial Day.

The spokeswoman encouraged donors “to not rush in and drop items off over time to allow us to continue to provide a safe, contact-less donation experience for our employees and donors.”

CLICK HERE to learn more on enhanced safety precautions at Goodwill amid COVID-19.