Lake Geneva City Council votes 4-3 to open beach for Memorial Day weekend

May 20, 2020
LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva City Council on Tuesday, May 19 voted 4-3 to open Lake Geneva’s beach for Memorial Day weekend.

The vote during a special council meeting means the beach will open Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.

During the meeting, it was revealed two longstanding beach employees have resigned over COVID-19 fears.

One sent correspondence to the council — citing his concern for the well-being of staff and visitors.

