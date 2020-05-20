× Lake Geneva City Council votes 4-3 to open beach for Memorial Day weekend

LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva City Council on Tuesday, May 19 voted 4-3 to open Lake Geneva’s beach for Memorial Day weekend.

The vote during a special council meeting means the beach will open Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.

During the meeting, it was revealed two longstanding beach employees have resigned over COVID-19 fears.

One sent correspondence to the council — citing his concern for the well-being of staff and visitors.